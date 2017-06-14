Subscribe to CDSL: GEPL Capital

The Company along with Subsidiaries, offer services to several sub-sectors of the Indian securities and financial services market including capital markets, mutual funds and insurance companies. The company’s diversified offerings to several client bases including DPs, corporates, stock exchanges, clearing corporations, registrars and the investors have provided it with multiple streams of stable, recurring operating revenue. It has a high stability of operating income from the fixed annual charges collected from companies registered with it and transaction-based fees collected from DPs. The company also offers dematerialization for a wide spectrum of securities including equity shares, preference shares and bonds of public (listed and unlisted) and private companies, units of mutual funds, government securities, commercial papers and certificates of deposits. It also provides services including e-notices and e-voting services to companies enabling their shareholders to receive notices in electronic form and to allow shareholders to cast their votes electronically.

Valuation

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. (CDSL) stands to gain from operating leverage. At a P/BV of 2.92xs of FY17 Book Value. We believe that CDSL demands a discount to its domestic peers. We assign a Subscribe rating to the IPO.

