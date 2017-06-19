Subscribe to CDSL: Aditya Birla Money

CDSL is 2nd largest depository in India with 44% market share in terms as on FY17. However, it is noteworthy that CDSL held 60% market share of FY17 incremental BO accounts at 13.7% YoY growth. CDSL has beengaining market share in recent times which provides us comfort in terms

of visibility of revenue growth.

Steady growth, asset-light nature of business and decent RoE of ~20%shall enable the stock to command high valuation. Asset light nature ofbusiness enables the company to distribute 35-50% of profits asdividend. In FY17, it had paid ` 3/share as dividend. The IPO isattractively priced with TTM PE of 18x at higher price band of ` 149.

Recommend SUBSCRIBE on the issue.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions