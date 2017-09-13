Subscribe to Capacit’e Infraprojects : Ajcon global

Incorporated on August 9, 2012, Capacit’e Infraprojects Limited is a fastgrowing construction Company, focussed on Residential, Commercial andInstitutional Buildings. The company is providing end-to-endconstruction services for Residential Buildings, Multi-Level Car Parks,Corporate Office Buildings and Buildings for Commercial Purposes andBuildings for Educational, Hospitality and Healthcare purposes. Thecompany also provides Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (“MEP”) andfinishing works. Based on categorisation, their constructions can be

classified as Super High Rise Buildings and High Rise Buildings.

At the upper end of the price band of Rs. 250, the IPO is valued at 24x at FY17 EPS on post IPO basis, we believe the IPO is fairly priced. With dueconsideration to factors like a) exclusive focus on construction ofbuildings in major cities, b) specialist in construction of high risebuildings where competition is limited, c) large Order Book with marquee client base and repeat orders, d) ownership of stateof-the-art system formworks and other core assets, e) accessto skilled workforce, f) seeking a great number of lock and keyprojects including MEP, finishing and interior services whichenjoy higher margins, g) strong financial performance asevident by its robust topline and PAT growth, favorable cashconversion cycle, strong ROE of 23.2%, we recommend

“SUBSCRIBE” to the issue.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions