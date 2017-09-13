Sep 13, 2017 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Subscribe to Capacit’e Infraprojects : Ajcon global
Ajcon Global has come out with its report on Capacit'e infraprojects , The research firm has recommended to “ Subscribe ” the IPO in its research report as on September 13, 2017
Incorporated on August 9, 2012, Capacit’e Infraprojects Limited is a fast
growing construction Company, focussed on Residential, Commercial and
Institutional Buildings. The company is providing end-to-end
construction services for Residential Buildings, Multi-Level Car Parks,
Corporate Office Buildings and Buildings for Commercial Purposes and
Buildings for Educational, Hospitality and Healthcare purposes. The
company also provides Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (“MEP”) and
finishing works. Based on categorisation, their constructions can be
classified as Super High Rise Buildings and High Rise Buildings.At the upper end of the price band of Rs. 250, the IPO is valued at 24x at FY17 EPS on post IPO basis, we believe the IPO is fairly priced. With due
consideration to factors like a) exclusive focus on construction of
buildings in major cities, b) specialist in construction of high rise
buildings where competition is limited, c) large Order Book with marquee client base and repeat orders, d) ownership of stateof-
the-art system formworks and other core assets, e) access
to skilled workforce, f) seeking a great number of lock and key
projects including MEP, finishing and interior services which
enjoy higher margins, g) strong financial performance as
evident by its robust topline and PAT growth, favorable cash
conversion cycle, strong ROE of 23.2%, we recommend
“SUBSCRIBE” to the issue.
