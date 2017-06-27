App
Jun 27, 2017 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to AU Small Finance Bank: Nirmal Bang

Nirmal Bang has come out with its report on AU Small Finance Bank. The research firm has recommended to “Subscribe ” the IPO in its research report as on June 23, 2017.

Subscribe to AU Small Finance Bank: Nirmal Bang

AU Small Finance Bank (AUSFB) is entering the capital market with an issue of 53.42mn shares having a face value of Rs10 in the price band of Rs355-Rs358 per share. The issue opens on 28 June 2017 and closes on 30 June 2017. We recommend subscription to the initial public offer (IPO).

Outlook and valuation: While the trailing valuation of 5.1x FY17 P/BV may look expensive after taking a first look, this is a unique model with no exact peers. An important distinguishing factor is that AUSFB is a small finance bank and can raise the deposits to keep its cost of funds low, unlike its peers. Therefore, in the long run the SFB model should do better compared to the NBFC model.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

tags #Broker IPO Analysis #IPO #Nirmal Bang #subscribe

