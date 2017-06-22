App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Jun 22, 2017 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to AU Small Finance Bank: GEPL Capital

GEPL Capital has come out with its report on AU Small Finance Bank. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe " the IPO in its research report as on June 22, 2017.

Subscribe to AU Small Finance Bank: GEPL Capital

The company is a customer centric organization and serviced 280,349 active loan accounts as of March 31, 2017. The company has developed strong relationships with its customers through in-person contact by addressing their financial needs, its knowledge of the local markets and its widespread network of branches. They hire local personnel as their personal contact with customers in rural and semi urban markets encourages repeat business, leads to business referrals and results in high collection efficiency. The company also establishes relationships with vehicle manufacturers and dealers. The company has set up call centers which operate in English and select regional languages. They have separate tele-calling teams for their vehicle finance and MSME loans business, which enables them to have a more focused approach towards their customers. The company has introduced customer retention programs such as ‘Dost Banaye Dost Programme’, which is a referral program for customers.

Valuation

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. stands to gain from operating leverage. At a P/B of 5.09xs of FY17 BV. We believe that AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. demands a discount to its domestic peers. We assign a Subscribe rating to the IPO.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

Read More

tags #AU Small Finance Bank #GEPL Capital #IPO #IPO - Upcoming Issues #subscribe

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.