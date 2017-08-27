App
Aug 23, 2017 01:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Apex Frozen Foods: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its report on Apex Frozen Foods . The research firm has recommended to “Subscribe ” the IPO in its research report as on August 23, 2017

Apex is one of the integrated producers and exporter of shelf stable quality aquaculture products. They supply ready-to-cook products to a diversified customer base consisting of food companies, retail chains, restaurants, club stores and distributors spread across the developed markets of the US, UK and various European countries. Their output mainly comprises variants of processed Vannamei shrimp (white shrimp). It is sold under brands owned by customers and also through its own brands viz. Bay fresh, Bay Harvest and Bay Premium. Apex leased a shrimp processing facility and commenced operations in 1995. After this, they set up their own Modern shrimp processing facility in 2004. Apex’ processing facility is located in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh with a capacity to process ~9,240 TPA of finished products and an additional non-exclusive pre-processing and processing arrangement at a facility owned by Royale Marine Impex Pvt Ltd in Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh, for a capacity to process around 3,000 MTPA of finished products. The processing facilities are supplemented by cold storage facilities in Kakinada and Bapatla. Along with this, to further assuage its operations, they have their own fleet of vehicles with freezing capabilities.

Available at 0.8x MCap/sales & 22x P/E (FY17); recommend SUBSCRIBE
At the upper price band of | 175, Apex is available at a MCap/sales of 0.8x
and P/E of 22x on FY17 numbers, which is inexpensive given its listed
peers. Thus, given the government’s focus on augmenting aquaculture in
India, with growth equity in place and robust expansion plans, growth

prospects of the company are strong. We advise SUBSCRIBE on Apex.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

