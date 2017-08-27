SREI Infrastructure jumps 4% as Bharat Road Network IPO opens on September 6

Moneycontrol News

SREI Infrastructure Finance shares rallied as much as 4 percent in early trade Thursday after announcement of Bharat Road Network IPO opening date.

"The public issue of Bharat Road Network will open for subscription on Wednesday, September 06, 2017 and will close on Friday, September 08, 2017," the company said in its filing.

The road build operate transfer (BOT) company has received the approval from Registrar of Companies, West Bengal on August 23, 2017 in regard to the red herring prospectus.

In June, BRNL has received approval from the capital market regulator for its initial public offering.

The company filed draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for public issue of 2.93 crore equity shares in February.

Incorporated in 2006, BRNL is involved in operating toll based BOT Projects. It also generates revenue from project management consultancy and provides project management services to BOT projects.

It will utilise issue proceeds for advancing of subordinate debt in form of interest free unsecured loan to subsidiary, STPL, for part financing of the STPL Project; acquisition of the subordinated debt in the form of unsecured loans/OCPIDs/warrants/OCDs, advanced/held by SREI to STPL, KEPL and MTPL; and general corporate purposes.

INGA Capital Private Limited, Investec Capital Services (India) Private Limited and SREI Capital Markets are book running lead managers to the issue.

At 09:28 hrs SREI Infrastructure Finance was quoting at Rs 121.55, up Rs 2.65, or 2.23 percent.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar