SBI Life’s Rs 8,400-cr IPO kicks off today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Moneycontrol News

SBI Life's USD 1.3 billion (Rs 8400 crore ) initial public offering (IPO) is set to open on Wednesday.

The issue, with a price band of Rs 685 to Rs 700 per share for its Rs 8400 crore issue, is expected to be the largest in the insurance space. The IPO closes on September 22.

This IPO includes an initial public offer of up to 120 million equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each through an offer for sale by State Bank of India and BNP Paribas Cardif where each will be selling up to 80 million equity shares and up to 40 million equity shares, respectively.

The book-running lead managers to the offer are JM Financial Institutional Securities Limited, Axis Capital Limited, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, Deutsche Equities India Private Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited.

In FY17, SBI Life's embedded value was Rs 16,537.9 crore as of March 31, 2017. Their value of new business was Rs 1037 crore while annualised premium equivalent stood at Rs 6727 crore for FY17.

Brokerage houses largely recommend subscribing to the issue, citing healthy valuations and better business prospects.

Centrum

The broking firm too highlighted that the valuation seemed fair compared to its peers. “Going ahead, the company is expected to benefit further from the vast bancassurance and private agent network along with its extensive reach and market share,” the report stated.

Further, it believes that the company will be able to attract adequate investor interest on the basis of its leadership position and expected healthy growth compared to peers.

“Given that the current valuations are mature, investors can subscribe to the issue from a long term perspective. However, it must be noted that, insurance being a steady business, it may not attract major listing gains,” the broking firm said in its report.

Quant Capital

The brokerage house said that the company’s issue price will value it close to Rs 70,000 crore. This is a steep 52 percent appreciation from the previous transaction in December 2017, where investors KKR and Temasek Holdings bought 3.9% stake by valuing the insurer at close to Rs 46,000 crore.

Having said that, the brokerage said that the same is relatively fair against listed peers such as ICICI Prudential Life, which is trading at 5.5 times EV FY17. “Considering the company’s market leadership position, underpenetrated industry and healthy growth opportunities, the valuation is fair,” the brokerage house said in its report.

SMC Research

Considering the valuation at upper price band of Rs 700, SMC Research said that EPS and P/E of FY2017 are Rs. 9.55 and 73.33 multiple, respectively. The broking firm also said that at a lower price band of Rs. 685, P/E multiple is 71.75; at upper price band of Rs. 685 , book value and P/B of FY2017 are Rs. 58.79 and 11.91 multiple respectively and at a lower price band of Rs. 685, P/B multiple is 11.65. It sees no change in pre and post issue EPS and Book Value as the company is not making fresh issue of capital.

Hem Securities

Hem Securities said that the company is bringing the issue at P/E multiple of 55-56 on post issue Q1FY18 annualized EPS of Rs 12.54.

“At upper band, the company is trading at P/EV multiple of 4.23x which is slightly higher. Although, it has enjoyed superior growth but looking after valuation, we recommend subscribe on issue for long term,” the broking firm said in its report.

GEPL Capital

GEPL Capital said that the IPO stands to gain from operating leverage. At a P/B of 12.6xs of FY17 BV, we believe that SBI Life demands a discount to its domestic peers, the brokerage said in a report. It recommends subscribing to the issue.