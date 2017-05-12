App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
May 12, 2017 10:10 AM IST | Source: Reuters

SBI Life set to hire eight banks for up to $1 billion IPO





SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd is set to hire eight banks including Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas to manage its up to $1 billion initial public offering of shares, IFR reported on Friday, citing three sources with knowledge of the deal.



SBI Life now plans to offer a 12 percent stake in the IPO, up from the 10 percent earlier planned, IFR said.

Of that, State Bank of India will sell 8 percent and BNP Paribas Cardif will sell 4 percent.

State Bank of India owns 70.1 percent of SBI Life, while BNP Paribas Cardif owns 26 percent. KKR and Temasek own 1.95 percent each.

