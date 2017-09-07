App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Sep 07, 2017 02:38 PM IST | Source: Reuters

SBI Life Insurance gets Sebi approval for Rs 8,400-crore IPO

The IPO will involve 120 million secondary shares, or 12 percent of the insurer's equity capital.

SBI Life Insurance gets Sebi approval for Rs 8,400-crore IPO

SBI Life Insurance has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India for an IPO of up to Rs 8,400 crore ($1.3 billion), with launch targeted for the September 20-22 period.

The launch period is subject to approval from the Registrar of Companies, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The IPO will involve 120 million secondary shares, or 12 percent of the insurer's equity capital. State Bank of India, which currently owns 70.1 percent of the insurer, will sell 80 million shares and BNP Paribas Cardif, holder of a 26 per cent stake, will sell 40 million.

The other major shareholders of SBI Life are KKR Asian Fund and Temasek Holdings, which own 1.95 per cent through their subsidiaries. Axis, BNP, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, ICICI Securities, JM Financial, Kotak and SBI Capital are leads on the IPO.

tags #IPO - Upcoming Issues #SBI Life Insurance #State Bank of India

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.