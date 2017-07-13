App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Jul 13, 2017 08:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Salasar Techno Engineering IPO oversubscribed 1.55 times

The IPO, which would close on July 17, received bids for 51,47,250 shares against the total issue size of 33,21,000 shares, data available with the NSE at the end of the day showed.

Salasar Techno Engineering IPO oversubscribed 1.55 times

The initial public offer (IPO) of infrastructure firm Salasar Techno Engineering was oversubscribed 1.55 times on the first day of bidding today.

The IPO, which would close on July 17, received bids for 51,47,250 shares against the total issue size of 33,21,000 shares, data available with the NSE at the end of the day showed.

The issue comprises 33.21 lakh equity shares at a price of Rs 108 per equity share aggregating to Rs 35.86 crore.

Proceeds from the issue will be utilised for meeting working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Rajasthan-based Salasar Techno provides customised steel fabrication solutions in the domestic market.

Sarthi Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book running lead manager to the offer.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE and BSE.

tags #initial public offer #IPO #IPO - News

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.