S Chand IPO subscribed 52% on Day 1

The initial public offer of text book publisher S Chand and Company was subscribed 52 percent on the first day of bidding today.

The IPO received bids for 39,80,174 shares against the total issue size of 76,85,284 shares, as per NSE data.

The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 60 percent and non institutional investors, 23 percent. The retail investor category was also subscribed 60 percent.

S Chand had raised nearly Rs 219 crore from anchor investors yesterday.

The price band for the offer is Rs 660-670 a share.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares up to Rs 325 crore. Besides, existing shareholders of the company, including Everstone Capital, would collectively sell 6,023,236 shares worth Rs 403.5 crore, taking the total IPO size to Rs 728.5 crore.

The initial share sale would close on April 28.

Proceeds from the issue would be utilised for repayment and prepayment of loans as well as for general corporate purposes. The loan amount includes those taken by its subsidiary for funding the acquisition of Chhaya Prakashani.

JM Financial Institutional Securities, Axis Capital and Credit Suisse Securities (India) Pvt Ltd are the merchant bankers to the offer.

Last year, the company had acquired 74 percent of the outstanding share capital of Chhaya Prakashani Pvt Ltd.

The company offers 53 consumer brands across knowledge products and services, including S Chand, Vikas, Madhubun, Saraswati, Destination Success and Ignitor.