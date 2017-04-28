S Chand IPO: Investors respond well as issue oversubscribed 59 times

Moneycontrol News

The initial public offering (IPO) of publisher S Chand and Company received good response, as the issue was oversubscribed over 59 times.

The issue received bids worth 45,40,74,896 shares for a total issue size of 76,85,284 shares, according to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was oversubscribed 45 times, while retail was oversubscribed 5 times and HNIs was 202 times.

S Chand had raised nearly Rs 219 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday.

The price band for the offer is Rs 660-670 a share.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares up to Rs 325 crore. Besides, existing shareholders of the company, including Everstone Capital, would collectively sell 6,023,236 shares worth Rs 403.5 crore, taking the total IPO size to Rs 728.5 crore.

Proceeds from the issue would be utilised for repayment and prepayment of loans as well as for general corporate purposes. The loan amount includes those taken by its subsidiary for funding the acquisition of Chhaya Prakashani.

JM Financial Institutional Securities, Axis Capital and Credit Suisse Securities (India) Pvt Ltd are the merchant bankers to the offer.

(With inputs from PTI)