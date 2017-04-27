S Chand and Company's Rs 728.5-cr IPO fully subscribed

Moneycontrol News

Text book publisher S Chand and Company's Rs 728.5-crore public issue has been fully subscribed on the second day of subscription Thursday.

The issue received bids for 1.06 crore equity shares against the total issue size of 76.85 lakh shares (excluding anchor investors' reserved portion), as per NSE data. The issue was oversubscribed by 1.43 times.

The reserve portion of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 2.68 times and retail investors 1.14 times, while the non-institutional investors' reserved category has received only 24 percent subscription.

S Chand already raised Rs 219 crore from 15 anchor investors at higher end of price band of Rs 660-670 a share. The issue will close on April 28.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of equity shares up to Rs 325 crore and offer for sale of upto 60.23 lakh shares by Everstone Capital, taking the total issue size to Rs 728.5 crore.

The company said proceeds from the issue will be utilised for repayment & prepayment of loans and general corporate purposes.

JM Financial Institutional Securities, Axis Capital and Credit Suisse Securities (India) are the book running lead managers to the issue.