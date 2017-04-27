App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIpo business
Apr 27, 2017 12:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

S Chand and Company's Rs 728.5-cr IPO fully subscribed

The issue received bids for 1.06 crore equity shares against the total issue size of 76.85 lakh shares (excluding anchor investors' reserved portion), as per NSE data.

S Chand and Company's Rs 728.5-cr IPO fully subscribed

Moneycontrol News

Text book publisher S Chand and Company's Rs 728.5-crore public issue has been fully subscribed on the second day of subscription Thursday.

The issue received bids for 1.06 crore equity shares against the total issue size of 76.85 lakh shares (excluding anchor investors' reserved portion), as per NSE data. The issue was oversubscribed by 1.43 times.

The reserve portion of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 2.68 times and retail investors 1.14 times, while the non-institutional investors' reserved category has received only 24 percent subscription.

S Chand already raised Rs 219 crore from 15 anchor investors at higher end of price band of Rs 660-670 a share. The issue will close on April 28.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of equity shares up to Rs 325 crore and offer for sale of upto 60.23 lakh shares by Everstone Capital, taking the total issue size to Rs 728.5 crore.

The company said proceeds from the issue will be utilised for repayment & prepayment of loans and general corporate purposes.

JM Financial Institutional Securities, Axis Capital and Credit Suisse Securities (India) are the book running lead managers to the issue.

tags #IPO - Issues Open #S Chand and Company

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.