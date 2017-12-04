App
Dec 04, 2017 03:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rise in IPO activity may fuel credit growth in some sectors: Report

In the current fiscal, domestic companies have raised Rs 49,175 crore between April and October, which is more than the amount raised between FY12-FY16 put together.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A rise in the number of companies using the initial public offering (IPO) route to raise capital so far in this fiscal is likely to spur credit growth in some of the sectors, says a report.

In the current fiscal, domestic companies have raised Rs 49,175 crore between April and October, which is more than the amount raised between FY12-FY16 put together.

"Though there is no direct relation between credit growth and equity raising through IPOs, the years witnessing higher IPOs in general have shown a modest pick-up in credit growth," A SBI research report Ecowrap said.

After the muted performance till FY15, domestic IPO market picked up with 70 and 106 companies listed in the last two fiscals. It gained further momentum in the current fiscal with 112 companies hitting the IPO market till October 2017.

related news

Notably, the insurance sector has come to the market this fiscal with four companies alone raising Rs 31,320 crore.

"If sector-wise IPOs in various years, and bank credit in those sectors are compared, the results are asymmetric e.g. a positive relation between credit off-take and IPO is visible for some sectors with credit off-take picking-up after IPOs in those sectors," the report noted.

The power sector, which raised huge amount from the equity market in FY10 and FY11 witnessed significant credit growth during this period.

Similarly mining and quarrying, metals and minerals went to the IPO market in FY10, FY11 and those years witnessed higher credit disbursement in these sectors, the report said.

However, advances to computer software declined in the FY17 when 8 medium and small software companies raised Rs 2,103 crore through IPO.

"This could be due to such sectors being more determined by global factors rather than domestic and hence a possible pick up in global growth could push domestic credit growth in these sectors with a concomitant lag," the report said. Even credit in the food processing industry has lower correlation with IPO.

One possibility could be that India has a young population, and consumption growth is mostly invariant with the expansionary or recessionary trends in business cycle, it said.

Rise in IPOs presents a good picture for businesses and corporates as it represents a better options to raise money, especially in the current context, the report said.

The current upsurge will last as long as the upswing in market continues. Also, the performance of the companies which got listed in recent years will determine the future course for the IPO market.

