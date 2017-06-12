App
Jun 12, 2017 06:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance General today announced its plans of listing on the stock exchanges. The insurer will divest 10 percent by way of an initial public offering (IPO).

Reliance General to go for IPO, looks to list in FY18

M Saraswathy

Moneycontrol News

Private general insurer Reliance General today announced its plans of listing on the stock exchanges. The insurer will divest 10 percent by way of an initial public offering (IPO) and plans to complete the process by the end of this financial year. It is 100 percent owned by Reliance Capital.

Rakesh Jain, CEO, Reliance General said that the listing will help investors take part in the wealth creation opportunity. The insurer has seen a 31 percent increase in the profit after tax for FY17 which stood at Rs 130 crore. He added that while they are self sufficient, they will look to get a strategic partner if they are the right fit.

Reliance General is among the several other general insurers including ICICI Lombard General Insurance, New India Assurance and General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) who are looking to list on the stock exchanges in this fiscal.

After the open architecture in bancassurance was allowed in the insurance space that let banks tie-up with three life, three non-life and three standalone health insurers, Reliance General has tied up with banks including IndusInd Bank, Bank of India, Catholic Syrian Bank and Andhra Bank among others.

The company's board today approved the proposal to list on the exchanges. As per the guidelines, they will divest 25 percent by FY21.

The insurer is an active participant in the government's crop insurance schemes including the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana which constitutes 20 percent of their business. Their combined ratio stood at 120 percent for FY17.

Reliance General's gross written premium stood at Rs 4007 crore, showing a year-on-year growth of 40 percent. Their investment book stood at Rs 6724 crore, showing a jump of 25 percent in FY17 over FY16.

tags #IPO #markets #Reliance Capital

