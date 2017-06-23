Pushpanjali Realms to float Rs 15 cr IPO

Pushpanjali Realms and Infratech Limited, engaged in real estate development in Uttarakhand, will come out with an initial public offering to raise around Rs 15 crore.

The issue will open on June 27, the company said today.

It proposes to raise Rs 14.55 crore through the issue of 26,46,000 shares.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the Emerge platform of NSE, Ritesh Dhiman, Assistant Vice President of the company said.