you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
May 25, 2017 02:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

PSP Projects to make stock market debut on May 29

The company's IPO was oversubscribed 8.58 times, with the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion getting oversubscribed 8.38 times, non-institutional investors 10.39 times and retail investors portion 6.47 times.

PSP Projects to make stock market debut on May 29

Construction firm PSP Projects will make its stock market debut on May 29 after successfully completing its initial public offering last week.

The company's IPO was oversubscribed 8.58 times, with the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion getting oversubscribed 8.38 times, non-institutional investors 10.39 times and retail investors portion 6.47 times.

It had fixed a price band of Rs 205-210 per share for the offer, which was open from May 17-19.

The public issue comprised fresh issue of up to 72 lakh shares and offer for sale of up to 28.80 lakh shares by existing shareholders.

The issue was managed by Karvy Investor Services and Motilal Oswal Investment.

PSP Projects is a multi-disciplinary construction company offering a diversified range of construction and allied services across industrial, institutional and residential projects in India.

