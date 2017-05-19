New Listing: HUDCO debuts on exchanges with 21.5% premium at Rs 73.55

Moneycontrol News

After witnessing a bumper subscription, state-run HUDCO listed at 21.5 percent premium at Rs 73.55 on the exchanges.

The Rs 1,200 crore initial public offer of HUDCO had received bids worth Rs 97,000 crore, thereby recording the highest oversubscription in any PSU disinvestment.

This is the first IPO of a Central Public Sector Enterprise since April 2012. The HUDCO issue saw an "exceptional level" of interest and was oversubscribed by more than 79 times.

The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 55.45 times, non-institutional investors saw a subscription of 330.36 times and retail investor's category was subscribed about 11 times.

The IPO had opened on May 8 and closed on May 11. The price band for the issue was set at Rs 56-60 a share.

IDBI Capital Markets, SBI Capital Markets, Nomura and ICICI Securities were the book running lead managers to the issue.

Of the total outstanding loan of Rs 36,385 crore as on December 31, 2016, HUDCO has financed 69 per cent to urban infrastructure projects and 31 per cent to the housing sector.

Earlier this year, the IPO of Avenue Supermarts, the operator of retail chain D-Mart was subscribed by a staggering 104.48 times.

(With inputs from PTI)