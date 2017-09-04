App
Sep 04, 2017 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Matrimony.com IPO to open on September 11, price band at Rs 983-985 per share

The public issue comprises of fresh issue up to Rs 130 crore and an offer for sale of up to 37,67,254 equity shares by promoter and promoter group.

Moneycontrol News

Online matchmaking services provider Matrimony.com will launch its initial public offer on September 11, with a price band of Rs 983–985 per share.

The offer for sale comprises of up to 14,61,006 shares by Bessemer India Capital Holdings II, 1,55,760 shares by Mayfield XII (Mauritius), 16,83,207 shares by CMDB II, 3,84,447 shares by Murugavel Janakiraman and 82,834 equity shares by Indrani Janakiraman.

Net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards advertising and business promotion activities; purchase of land for construction of office premises in Chennai; repayment of overdraft facilities; and general corporate purposes.

The business of Matrimony.com currently comprises two segments - matchmaking services & marriage services and related sale of products.

In fiscal 2017 and the three months ended June 30, 2017, matchmaking services and marriage services accounted for all of the company's revenue and there was no revenue from the related sale of products.

Axis Capital and ICICI Securities are book running lead managers to the Offer. The registrar to the offer is Karvy Computershare Private Limited.

Equity shares of Matrimony.com are proposed to be listed on BSE and National Stock Exchange of India.

tags #IPO - Upcoming Issues #Matrimony.com

