Sep 12, 2017 03:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Matrimony.com IPO oversubscribed

The IPO, with an aim to raise over Rs 500 crore, received bids for 30,98,820 shares against the total issue size of 28,11,280 shares, data available with the NSE till 1500 hrs showed.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Matrimony.com, which runs online match-making portals, was oversubscribed 1.10 times so far on the second day of bidding today.

Till yesterday, the IPO was subscribed 67 per cent.

The company had on Friday raised nearly Rs 226 crore from anchor investors.

The price band is Rs 983-985 per share for the IPO which will close tomorrow.

The IPO comprises fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 130 crore and an offer for sale of up to 37.67 lakh equity shares.

Matrimony.com, which runs online match-making business under BharatMatrimony brand, among others, is expected to raise over Rs 500 crore.

Net proceeds from the issue will be utilised towards advertising and business promotion activities, purchase of land for construction of office premises in Chennai, repayment of overdraft facilities and general corporate purposes.

Axis Capital and ICICI Securities are the book running lead managers to the offer. The registrar to the offer is Karvy Computershare Private Ltd.

