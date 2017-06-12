Looking to come out with IPO in FY18: Reliance General CEO

Moneycontrol News

Private general insurance company Reliance General Insurance has received a board approval to list on the stock exchanges. In an interview with Moneycontrol, Rakesh Jain, CEO of Reliance General talks about the roadmap and way ahead. Excerpts:

Your IPO announcement comes at a time when several other insurers have also given out plans to list. Do you see enough investor appetite?

I think investors are always looking for a good story. It is a sector that they have not seen before. The more the companies in, the more awareness is created. When livelihoods or lifestyles getting created, everyone wants to protect it. That is how insurance companies are doing well. The sector is growing between 15-17 percent CAGR for the last three years. So, we clearly are well poised.

Currently, we are very small, vis-à-vis the needs. US is about 50 times larger than us. There is a big gap. Why should be the smallest in BRICS? There is enough opportunity.

While there is overall growth in terms of CAGR, only a handful of segments are growing. Why?

Yes, but the segments emerge one after the other. Motor is generally the dominant segment because people own motor cars for their lifestyle. In developed markets like the US, liabilities as a segment dominates. We believe that as India economy moves up, this will emerge stronger. They will grow as per the consumer needs.

Reliance General is still posting underwriting losses. Do you see that as a challenge?

Underwriting losses have primarily been due to the interest that we have paid on the third party (motor) claims. If you square off the investment income that we earn on the third-party claim, a lot of the losses significantly go away.

But I believe that the market is improving, the rates are improving. A lot of companies are looking at listing and therefore looking at a fair return on the shareholder funds. There is bit of a maturity curve that I see is emerging.

So, will you start posting underwriting profits soon?

In terms of underwriting profits excluding interest on third party, yes for sure. We look forward to getting that. But, we also do not want to get away from the investment psychology. We are looking to optimise the existing ones and use part of revenues for growing new things. Investment cum cost will be the strategy.

Will you be the first general insurer to list?

While I cannot comment on that, I can say that we are working hard to see that our issue comes out in this financial year.

What will your focus be, in terms of products?

We are well placed in most personal lines. In commercial lines, we are placed in property, fire, engineering and the only place where we are working on, from a customer standpoint, is digital and SME. From a product perspective, liabilities has a great future.

In the health space, you will also be competing with your sister concern Reliance Health Insurance. Will that be a concern?

We have a customer centric approach. If our customers require health products, we will give it to them. Most of our customers require group health. In this segment, the pricing has been a bit of a realisation that has set into the industry. There has been some hardening of rates and with listing, there will be more discipline in the market.

You have been looking to get a joint venture partner for some time. Has that plan been abandoned?

If it is a strategic partner that can add value to the company, we are open to that. But as a company we are self-sufficient. We have been growing ourselves and the Reliance Group has supported our needs. We have not only maintained a healthy solvency ratio, we have declared dividends as well.