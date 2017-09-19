App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Sep 19, 2017 10:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

Khadim India gets go-ahead from Sebi to float IPO

Footwear retailer Khadim India has received capital markets regulator Sebi's approval to raise an estimated Rs 550-650 crore through an initial public offering.

Khadim India gets go-ahead from Sebi to float IPO

Footwear retailer Khadim India has received capital markets regulator Sebi's approval to raise an estimated Rs 550-650 crore through an initial public offering.

The company had approached Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) with its draft red herring prospectus in July and received its 'observations' on September 13, which is necessary for any company to launch their public offer.

Khadim India's initial public offer (IPO) comprises fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 50 crore and an offer for sale of up to 6,574,093 equity shares by the existing shareholders.

Net proceeds from the issue would be utilised towards payment of loans and for general corporate purposes.

According to sources, the company is expected to garner an estimated Rs 550-650 crore through the initial share-sale offer.

Axis Capital and IDFC Bank are the book running lead managers to the issue.

The company was incorporated in 1981 and for several years it was involved in wholesaling and distribution of basic utility footwear. It entered into the retail business in 1993.

As on March 31, 2017, it has 829 retail store outlets in 24 states, according to Khadim India's website.

tags #IPO - News #Khadim India #SEBI

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.