App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Nov 14, 2017 10:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Khadim India debuts at Rs 723, a 4% discount to issue price

The stock fell as much as 4.5 percent in early trade to hit day's low of Rs 716 while its pre-opening price of Rs 730 remained the highest level.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Footwear retailer Khadim India started off the first day on a tepid note Tuesday. The stock listed at Rs 723 on the National Stock Exhange, a 3.6 percent discount to issue price of Rs 750 per share.

The stock fell as much as 5 percent in early trade to hit day's low of Rs 712.50 while its pre-opening price of Rs 730 remained the highest level of the day.

At 10:03 hours IST, the stock was trading at Rs 725.25, down 3.3 percent from issue price.

Khadim India's Rs 543-crore IPO was subscribed 1.90 times during November 2-6. The price band for the offer was fixed at Rs 745-750 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of Rs 50 crore and an offer for sale of up to 65,74,093 shares by existing shareholders.

Incorporated in 1981, Khadim India, which entered into retail business in 1993, would use net proceeds from the fresh issue for payment of loans and general corporate purposes.

At the end of June this year, it had 853 retail store outlets in different parts of the country.

tags #IPO - New Listings

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.