App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIpo business
May 03, 2017 08:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

IRB InvIT Fund garners Rs 2,100 crore from anchor investors

The InvIT Fund, sponsored by engineering company IRB Infrastructure Developers, has allotted 20.53 crore units on an average of Rs 102 to 28 anchor investors for a sum of Rs 2,094.50 criteria, it said in a statement.

IRB InvIT Fund garners Rs 2,100 crore from anchor investors

IRB InvIT Fund raised around Rs 2,100 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering opening today.

The InvIT Fund, sponsored by engineering company IRB Infrastructure Developers, has allotted 20.53 crore units on an average of Rs 102 to 28 anchor investors for a sum of Rs 2,094.50 criteria, it said in a statement.

Government of Singapore, Deutsche Global Infrastructure Fund, Birla Sunlife Mutual Fund and HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company are among the anchor investors.

The IPO, which is the first in the InvITs space, will open for subscription on May 3 and close on May 5. It commands a price band of Rs 100-102 per unit.

InvITs or infrastructure investment trusts are those debt instruments which will be traded in the market and can act as investment vehicles for the sponsors.

The listing of instruments enable promoters of infrastructure to monetise completed assets and raise funds for other long-term projects.

IRB's InvIT fund expects to raise Rs 5,035 crore comprising fresh issue of units aggregating to Rs 4,300 crore and an offer-for-sale of nearly 3.48 crore units by IRB Infra Developers and its arms - Modern Road Makers, Aryan Toll Road, ATR Infra and Ideal Road Builders.

The InvIT trust has six operational road assets and the proceeds from the IPO will be utilised mostly to repay the debt of its special purpose vehicles (SPVs) created for the toll-road projects.

As per InvIT regulation, sponsor will hold 15 per cent units for initial three years.

IDFC Bank, Credit Suisse Securities and ICICI Securities are the lead managers to the issue, while Karvy Computershare is the register to the issue.

The units are proposed to be listed on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

tags #BSE 200 #Business #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IRB InvIT Fund #NSE

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.