App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Sep 13, 2017 02:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPO Update: Matrimony.com oversubscribed 3 times on last day so far

The issue was fully subscribed on the second day of the IPO and it had raised nearly Rs 226 crore from anchor investors last week.

IPO Update: Matrimony.com oversubscribed 3 times on last day so far

Moneycontrol News

The initial public offer (IPO) of Matrimony.com, which runs online match-making portals, was oversubscribed 3.01 times so far on the last day of bidding on Wednesday.

The IPO, with an aim to raise over Rs 500 crore, received bids for 84,63,465 shares against the total issue size of 28,11,280 shares, data available with the NSE till 2:15 pm showed.

The issue was fully subscribed on the second day of the IPO. The company had on Friday raised nearly Rs 226 crore from anchor investors.

The price band is Rs 983-985 per share for the IPO which will close tomorrow.

The IPO comprises fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 130 crore and an offer for sale of up to 37.67 lakh equity shares.

tags #BSE #IPO - Issues Open #Nifty #NSE #Sensex

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.