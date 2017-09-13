IPO Update: Matrimony.com oversubscribed 3 times on last day so far

Moneycontrol News

The initial public offer (IPO) of Matrimony.com, which runs online match-making portals, was oversubscribed 3.01 times so far on the last day of bidding on Wednesday.

The IPO, with an aim to raise over Rs 500 crore, received bids for 84,63,465 shares against the total issue size of 28,11,280 shares, data available with the NSE till 2:15 pm showed.

The issue was fully subscribed on the second day of the IPO. The company had on Friday raised nearly Rs 226 crore from anchor investors.

The price band is Rs 983-985 per share for the IPO which will close tomorrow.

The IPO comprises fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 130 crore and an offer for sale of up to 37.67 lakh equity shares.