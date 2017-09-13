IPO Update: Capacit’e Infraprojects subscribed 53% on Day-1 so far

Moneycontrol News

The initial public offering of Capacit’e Infraprojects was subscribed 53 percent on the first day of the issue on Wednesday at 15.30 pm.

With a total issue size of 1,14,28,572 shares, the company received bids for 60,06,000 shares, while 48,35,100 shares received bids at the cut off price.

The Rs 400-crore IPO opened on September 13, with a price band of Rs 245 to Rs 250 per share.

The issue will close on September 15. Bids can be made for minimum of 60 equity shares and in multiples of 60 shares thereafter.

The book running lead managers to the issue are Axis Capital, IIFL Holdings and Vivro Financial Services. Its equity shares are proposed to be listed on NSE and BSE.