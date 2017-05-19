India Grid Trust up to $347 million IPO gets fully subscribed

India Grid Trust's up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347.22 million) initial public offering was fully subscribed on the last day of the sale, exchange data showed on Friday.

The company is selling shares at between 98 to 100 rupees per share, and will become the second infrastructure investment trust to list in the country after IRB InvIT Fund had a tepid debut on Thursday.

India Grid Trust has already raised 10.12 billion rupees from 19 anchor investors at the upper end of the price band.