India Grid Trust shares end 1.5% lower on market debut

Shares of India Grid Trust made a tepid debut at the bourses Tuesday and ended 1.5 per cent lower against the issue price of Rs 100.

The stock which opened at Rs 100 on BSE, later tanked 6 percent to Rs 94 in intraday. It finally ended at Rs 98.45, down 1.55 percent.

At NSE, shares of the company fell 1.36 percent to close at Rs 98.64.

On the volume front, 50.26 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over two crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

The company, which last month concluded its Rs 2,250 crore initial public offering, commands a market valuation of Rs 2,660.12 crore.

The IPO of India Grid Trust, second in the infrastructure investment trusts (InvIT) space, was subscribed 1.35 times, with institutional investors category getting oversubscribed 1.14 times and other investors 1.60 times.

The price band for the offer, which was open during May 17-19, was set at Rs 98-100 per unit.

Morgan Stanley India, Citigroup Global Markets India and Edelweiss Financial Services were the lead managers to the issue.

InvITs are debt instruments that are traded in the market and act as investment vehicles for sponsors. The listing of instruments enable promoters in infrastructure space to monetise completed assets and raise funds for other long-term projects.

Earlier, IRB InvIT Fund got listed on the stock exchanges in May.

The broader market also depicted a weak trend, with the 30-share benchmark Sensex plunging 118.93 points to end at 31,190.56.