ICICI Lombard gets ICICI Bank board approval for IPO

The board of ICICI Bank has approved the stake sale in its general insurance venture ICICI Lombard General Insurance through an initial public offering (IPO). The bank’s life insurance venture ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is the first and only listed insurance entity in India.

“The size and other details of the offer would be determined in due course,” it said. ICICI Lombard is a joint venture between ICICI Bank and Fairfax Financial Holdings.

However, sources said that the bank may pare down 8-10 percent for the stake sale. The bankers for the deal have almost been shortlisted and the timeline would also be decided in the next few months.

In a statement to the exchanges, the Bank said that their board on Monday approved the sale of a part of its shareholding in ICICI Lombard in an initial public offering by the company, subject to requisite approvals and market conditions.

A senior official associated with the development said the Bank wants to space out the IPO, so that they do not clash with the other issues that will come out this year. Once the actual stake sale value is decided, the investor appetite will be gauged and the date of listing will be looked at.

It is anticipated that the insurer may get listed by the first quarter of the next financial year. This year, New India Assurance and General Insurance Corporation of India will be listed on the stock exchanges. Apart from this, SBI Life as well as HDFC Life are also looking to get listed on the stock markets.

Recently, ICICI Lombard’s foreign joint venture partner Fairfax sold 12.18 per cent in ICICI Lombard to private equity firms Warburg Pincus, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund and Clermont Group. This deal had valued ICICI Lombard at Rs 20,300 crore.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance collected gross domestic premium income of Rs 10,725.9 crore for FY17. Net profit grew by 38.3 percent to Rs 701 crore for the fiscal.

Earlier in 2015, in a discussion paper on listing of Indian insurance firms, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India had said it would direct general insurers (including health and reinsurers) to take steps to get listed after they complete eight years of operations. However, after tough opposition from the insurance sector, this proposal was shelved.

General insurance companies are required to be in business for atleast eight years with three years of profitable growth in order to be listed on the exchanges.

The general insurance company has seen a jump in its valuations as compared to an earlier deal. In October 2015, ICICI Bank board has approved the sale of 9 percent stake in its general insurance venture ICICI Lombard General Insurance to its foreign partner Fairfax Financial Holdings. The deal had valued the company at Rs 17,225 crore.