HUDCO's Rs 1,201-cr IPO to open on May 8, price band set at Rs 56-60 per share

Moneycontrol News

State-run Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has decided to launch its initial public offering on May 8 and set a price band at Rs 56-60 per share.

The IPO comprised sale of 20 crore equity shares (10 percent paid-up capital) by the central government through an offer for sale (OFS).

The issue will close on May 11 and anchor investors' portion will open for subscription on May 5.

The company aims to raise Rs 1,121 crore at lower end of price band and Rs 1,201.1 crore at higher end of price band.

The object of the offer is to carry out the disinvestment of 2 crore equity shares by the central government. Hence, the company will not receive any proceeds from the offer.

The government targets to garner Rs 56,500 crore through divestment during the fiscal, including Rs 36,000 crore via minority stake sale in PSUs.

HUDCO had received approval from capital markets regulator SEBI for the IPO in March after filing draft red herring prospectus in December 2016.

Retail investors and employees of the company will get equity shares at a discount of up to 5 percent to the final issue price.

IDBI Capital, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities, SBI Capital Markets and ICICI Securities are book running lead managers to the issue.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar