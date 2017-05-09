App
IPO
May 09, 2017 12:30 PM IST | Source: Reuters

HUDCO IPO to raise up to $189 million fully subscribed

The government, which fully owns HUDCO, is selling an about 10 percent stake in a price range of 56 to 60 rupees a share in the IPO that closes on Thursday.

HUDCO IPO to raise up to $189 million fully subscribed

Indian state-run Housing and Urban Development Corp Ltd's (HUDCO) initial public offering of shares to raise up to 12.2 billion rupees ($189 million) was fully subscribed on the second day of the sale on Tuesday, stock exchange data showed.

The government, which fully owns HUDCO, is selling an about 10 percent stake in a price range of 56 to 60 rupees a share in the IPO that closes on Thursday.

The IPO is the first by a state-run company since NBCC (India) Ltd's listing in 2012.

tags #government #Hudco #IPO #IPO - Issues Open

