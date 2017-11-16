App
Nov 16, 2017 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Standard Life Insurance to debut on bourses on November 17

This would be third life insurance company getting listing on exchanges, after ICICI Prudential Life and SBI Life.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
After receiving good subscription to the public issue, HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company is set to debut on exchanges on November 17.

The subsidiary of housing finance major HDFC has fixed issue price at higher end of price band of Rs 275-290 per share.

The Rs 8,695-crore initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 4.90 times during November 7-9, 2017.

The category reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 16.60 times, non-institutional investors 2.29 times and retail investors 94 percent.

The public issue comprised sale of 19,12,46,050 equity shares (representing 9.55 percent of paid-up equity capital), by HDFC and up to 10,85,81,768 shares (5.42 percent) holding by Standard Life Mauritius.

At present, HDFC owns 51.69 percent stake in HDFC Standard Life and Standard Life has about 29.35 percent stake.

The global coordinators and book running lead managers to the offer were Morgan Stanley India Company, HDFC Bank, Credit Suisse Securities (India), CLSA India and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India).

