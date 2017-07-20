App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Jul 20, 2017 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Life files IPO papers with insurance regulator IRDA

The draft of IPO papers did not mention anything about Max Life merger in any form.

HDFC Life, part of the country's largest housing finance company HDFC, has filed draft for an initial public offering with Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting unnamed sources.

The insurance regulator is likely to issue in-principle approval to HDFC Life IPO by next week.

Both shareholders mortgage lender HDFC & Standard Life Plc are likely to dilute stake in ratio of 3:1 through IPO.

HDFC owns 61.65 percent stake and Standard Life holds 35 percent in HDFC Life Insurance.

After failure to get approval from shareholders as well as insurance regulator for the merger of HDFC Life and Max Life, HDFC decided to go for an IPO of its life insurance business.

"No structure prior to an IPO of HDFC Life has been identified which satisfies shareholders' requirements," HDFC said on July 17.

The board of directors of HDFC, on July 17, approved an enabling resolution for an initial public offering of the life insurance business. Both HDFC as well as Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings 2006) will dilute their shareholding through an offer for sale of equity shares up to 20 percent.

The draft of IPO papers did not mention anything about Max Life merger in any form.

"If Max Life and ourselves are able to obtain all the necessary regulatory approvals, HDFC Life board and its promoters would be willing to re-evaluate the option of a merger with Max Life in due course," HDFC said.

HDFC is yet to respond to CNBC-TV18's query w.r.t DRHP filing.

tags #HDFC #HDFC Life #IPO - Upcoming Issues #Standard Life

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.