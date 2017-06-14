GTPL Hathway IPO to open on June 21, price band set at Rs 167-170 per share

Moneycontrol News

Cable TV and broadband services provider GTPL Hathway will open its public issue for subscription on June 21.

The issue comprises of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 240 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1.44 crore equity shares by selling shareholders.

Aniruddhasinhji Jadeja is expected to dilute stake in the company by selling up to 11.36 lakh shares, Kanaksinh Rana up to 4.4 lakh shares, Gujarat Digi Com Private Limited up to 54.8 lakh shares, Hathway Cable and Datacom up to 72 lakh shares and Amit Shah up to 1.44 lakh shares.

The issue will close on June 23, 2017.

The company has fixed price band for the offer at Rs 167-170 per share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 88 equity shares and in multiples of 88 equity shares thereafter.

JM Financial Institutional Securities, BNP Paribas, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and Yes Securities (India) are book running lead managers to the issue.

Equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and National Stock Exchange of India.