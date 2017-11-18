Strong debut: HDFC Standard Life closes with 19% premium at Rs 344.60 per share

It was a good start to the HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company on bourses Friday as the stock price closed with a whopping 19 percent premium on the National Stock Exchange.

It settled the trade at Rs 344.60 per share against issue price of Rs 290 after hitting an intraday high of Rs 369 and low of Rs 307.

The share price rallied as much as 27.24 percent intraday while it opened with 8 percent premium on the NSE.

On the BSE, HDFC Life shares closed at Rs 344.25, up 18.71 percent over issue price and 10.69 percent over pre-opening price of Rs 311.

This is the third life insurance company getting listed on exchanges, after ICICI Prudential Life and SBI Life.

The Rs 8,695-crore public issue of HDFC Life was oversubscribed 4.90 times during November 7-9, 2017.

It was an offer for sale. Promoters HDFC and Standard Life Mauritius diluted 9.55 percent and 5.42 percent stake, respectively, through IPO.

At present, HDFC owns 51.69 percent stake in HDFC Standard Life and Standard Life has about 29.35 percent stake.