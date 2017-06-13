GIC to launch Rs 9,000 cr IPO in September-October: Sources

App
Jun 13, 2017 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Government of India will offload 10 percent stake in the company through offer for sale issue.

Moneycontrol News

General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) is expected to launch its Rs 9,000 crore initial public offering (IPO) in September-October, 2017, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting Cogencis' sources.

The Government of India will offload 10 percent stake in the company through offer for sale issue.

The general insurance company's profit in the year ended March 2017 grew by 9.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,127 crore while gross premium for financial year stood at Rs 33,585 crore, a growth of 82.2 percent over Rs 18,436 crore premium received in previous year.

Total assets for the year increased 19 percent to Rs 94,949 crore compared with Rs 79,733 crore in last year.

It is a part of divestment programme announced by the government in Union Budget 2017. The government planned to raise Rs 72,500 crore through stake sale in public sector enterprises during the current fiscal.

