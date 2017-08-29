Future Supply Chain Solutions files IPO papers with SEBI

Moneycontrol News

Future Enterprises subsidiary Future Supply Chain Solutions (FSCSL) has filed the draft red hearing prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday, for a public offer of up to 97,84,570 equity shares (representing 25 percent of the existing issued and paid-up equity share capital of FSCSL).

"The issue is an offer for sale of 19,56,914 equity shares (representing up to 5 percent of paid-up equity share capital) by Future Enterprises in FSCSL; and 78,27,656 shares by Griffin Partners (representing up to 20 percent)," Future Enterprises said.

Hence, the company will not receive any proceeds from the public issue.

The board of directors of Future Enterprises, on August 9, already approved the offer for sale of Future Supply Chain Solutions and participation of the company upto 5 percent of paid up capital of FSCSL.

Incorporated in April 2007, Future Supply Chain Solutions reported a profit of Rs 46 crore on revenue of Rs 561 crore for the year ended March 2017.

Future Enterprises holds 57.42 percent stake in the company and Griffin India Partners 40 percent as of March 2017.

The global co-ordinators & book running lead managers are Edelweiss Financial Services, CLSA India Private Limited and Nomura Financial Advisory & Securities (India) Private Limited. The book running lead managers are IDFC Bank, IIFL Holdings and YES Securities (India).