Expect faster growth rate if more acquisitions are located: S Chand & Co

S Chand and Company Ltd is waiting to make a debut on Dalal Street. This is India's leading education content company. The initial public offering (IPO) is open today. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Himnanshu Gupta, MD of the company spoke about the latest happenings in his company and sector.

The total publishing market size of CBSE and ICSE schools is around USD 500 million, which is around Rs 3,500 crore. The company enjoys a market share of 12 percent.

Organically, the company is growing at 20 percent whereas the market is growing at 15-16 percent, he said.

"If we are able to locate more acquisitions in this space, the growth rate will be faster", Gupta further added.

For acquisitions, he said he prefers companies with around 8,000-10,000 schools covered, sales and distribution network, minimum reach to its channel partners and a revenue profile of between USD 15 million and USD 20 million.

"We are loss making in first nine months due to the seasonality of the business", he said.