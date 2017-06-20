App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Jun 20, 2017 08:27 PM IST |

Eris Lifesciences up to $270 million IPO oversubscribed

The sale received bids for 52.4 million shares, or 3.29 times the 15.9 million shares on offer to the public, according to data from the National Stock Exchange as of 0100 GMT.

Eris Lifesciences up to $270 million IPO oversubscribed

Indian drug maker Eris Lifesciences Ltd's initial public offering of shares to raise up to 17 billion rupees ($270 million) was subscribed more than three times on the last day of the sale on Tuesday, stock exchange data showed.

The sale received bids for 52.4 million shares, or 3.29 times the 15.9 million shares on offer to the public, according to data from the National Stock Exchange as of 0100 GMT.

Shareholders in Eris including private equity firm ChrysCapital were selling a total 28.8 million shares in a price range of 600 rupees to 603 rupees each.

Anchor investors including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority bought 12.9 million shares as part of the IPO at 603 rupees apiece.

The stock is scheduled to make its trading debut on or around June 29.

Axis Capital, Citigroup and Credit Suisse were the banks on the IPO.

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd, whose up to $81 million IPO that closes on Wednesday, was subscribed 7.55 times on the second day of the sale.

 

tags #Business #Companies #India #IPO

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.