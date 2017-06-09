Eris Lifesciences sets IPO price band in Rs 600-603 range, issue launch on June 16

Moneycontrol News

Chrys Capital-backed Eris Lifesciences is set to raise Rs 1,800 crore through an IPO which will give an exit to Chrys Capital, which holds around 16.25 percent in the company.

Eris Lifesciences on Friday said its existing shareholders will sell shares in its forthcoming Rs 2,000-crore initial public offering (IPO) in the band of Rs 600-Rs 603.

The initial public offer (IPO) will see sale of 28,875,000 equity shares by the existing shareholders. Private equity giant ChrysCapital's investment arm Botticelli would sell its entire 16.25 per cent stake, or 22,344,000 shares, in Eris Lifesciences.

"The company expects that listing of the equity shares will enhance our visibility and brand image and provide liquidity to our shareholders. Listing will also provide a public market for the equity shares in India," Eris said in the draft documents.

Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India and Credit Suisse Securities (India) are the book running lead managers to the issue.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

The pharma company had received the Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval for the IPO in May. It filed draft paper with Sebi in February and received regulator's observation on April 28, which is necessary for any company to launch public offer.

In recent times, healthcare services firms investors Alkem Laboratories, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd and Thyrocare Ltd have tapped the primary market through IPO route.

The company has a team of over 2,287 employees across India as on September 30, 2016, as per the company's website.

Eris Lifescience, which is engaged in manufacturing and sale of branded generics says the public listing of the company will give it the much needed visibility in the market where it plans to expand and deepen its presence in the anti-diabetic and cardiovascular segments that contributes over two-thirds of company’s revenues.

The 10-year old drug maker generates over two-thirds of its revenues from anti-diabetic and cardiovascular segments with margins as high as 75-80 percent.

Eris Lifesciences, with free cash flows of Rs.300 crore said it’s open to acquisitions that helps it to expand in therapeutic areas such as osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, pregnancy support and others chronic and semi-chronic portfolios.

Eris Lifesciences said it’s also looking at in-licensing opportunities to expand its product base by adding insulins and SGLT2 inhibitors in anti-diabetic segments.

“We have been in discussion for quite some time,” said Amit Bakshi, CMD, Eris Lifesciences. “In 2018-19 we think we are ready for three to four such opportunities,” Bakshi said.

Around 12-14 percent of Eris Lifesciences portfolio is under National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) where the prices are controlled by the government.

The top-10 brands of Eris Lifesciences contributes about 74 percent of the company’s revenues.