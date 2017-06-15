Eris Lifesciences opens on June 16; here’s all you need to know

Moneycontrol News

Eris Lifesciences will soon hit the IPO market and is set to raise Rs 1,800 crore through an IPO which will give an exit to Chrys Capital, which holds around 16.25 percent in the company.

The initial public offer (IPO) will see sale of 28,875,000 equity shares by the existing shareholders. Private equity giant ChrysCapital's investment arm Botticelli would sell its entire 16.25 per cent stake, or 22,344,000 shares, in Eris Lifesciences.

"The company expects that listing of the equity shares will enhance our visibility and brand image and provide liquidity to our shareholders. Listing will also provide a public market for the equity shares in India," Eris said in the draft documents.

The price band for the issue has been set between Rs 600 and Rs 603.

Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India and Credit Suisse Securities (India) are the book running lead managers to the issue.

Moneycontrol tells you all you need to know about the issue

Company Profile

The company develops, manufactures and commercializes branded pharmaceutical products in select therapeutic areas within the chronic and acute categories of the Indian pharmaceutical market such as cardiovascular; anti-diabetics; vitamins; gastroenterology; and anti-infectives.

It has a team of over 2,287 employees across India as on September 30, 2016, as per the company's website. Around 12-14 percent of Eris Lifesciences portfolio is under National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) where the prices are controlled by the government.

Core Area

According to ICICI Securities, the main target of the company is specialist and super specialist doctors. Even in the acute segment (34% of total revenues) the company focuses on categories that are connected to lifestyle disorders and are required to be prescribed over an extended period.

Financials

The 10-year old drug maker generates over two-thirds of its revenues from anti-diabetic and cardiovascular segments with margins as high as 75-80 percent. In fact, top 10 brands of Eris Lifesciences contributes about 74 percent of the company’s revenues. Meanwhile, its EBITDA for FY17 stood at Rs 268.6 crore, while margin came in at 37.1 percent.

Issue details

The company plans to raise Rs 1,732-1,741 crore from the equity market at a price band of Rs 600-603 per equity share. The offer comprises of offer for sale. Private equity giant ChrysCapital's investment arm Botticelli would sell its entire 16.25 per cent stake, or 22,344,000 shares, in the company.

Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India and Credit Suisse Securities (India) are the book running lead managers to the issue.

Risks

The brokerage believes that any changes on the policy front could hurt the company. Moreover, high dependence on top 10 products could be another risk. This, coupled with threat of product conversion from brands to generics and the uncertainty with pharma pricing could hurt the company.