App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIpo business
Apr 21, 2017 01:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dollar Industries gets listed on NSE

The listing of the company, on one of the premier stock exchanges of the country, was expected to enhance the visibility of the company's equity shares and also provide liquidity for its existing and prospective investors.

Dollar Industries gets listed on NSE

City-based hosiery company Dollar Industries Limited made its debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) with effect from today, a company statement said.

The listing of the company, on one of the premier stock exchanges of the country, was expected to enhance the visibility of the company's equity shares and also provide liquidity for its existing and prospective investors.

Vinod Kumar Gupta, managing director, Dollar, said "listing on one of the premier stock exchanges is a significant milestone for the company". The company has a market share of over 15 per cent in the branded knitwear market, the statement said.

tags #Dollar Industries #IPO #IPO New listing #NSE

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.