Dixon Technologies IPO oversubscribed 117 times so far on final day

Moneycontrol News

The Rs 600-crore public issue of Dixon Technologies has received overwhelming response from investors on Friday, the last day for subscription.

The issue has been oversubscribed 116.99 times, as per data available on the NSE.

As of 16:15 hours IST, the issue received bids for 27.80 crore equity shares against issue size of 23.76 lakh shares (excluding anchor investors' portion that already received good response).

The public issue consisted of fresh issue of Rs 60 crore and an offer for sale of upto 30,53,675 equity shares (including anchor portion of 10,18,027 equity shares).

The company aims to raise Rs 597.44-599.27 crore through the issue, at a price band of Rs 1,760-1,766 per share.

Dixon already raised Rs 179.78 crore from anchor investors, including Kuwait Investment Authority Fund, Goldman Sachs India, DSP BlackRock Micro Cap Fund, Steadview Capital Mauritius, ICICI Prudential Growth Fund and SBI Life.

It will use issue proceeds for setting up a unit for manufacturing LED TVs at its Tirupati facility; enhancement of backward integration capabilities in the lighting products vertical at Dehradun facility and upgradation of the information technology infrastructure; for repayment of loans; and for general corporate purposes.

IDFC Bank, IIFL Holdings, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and Yes Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue.