you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Jun 05, 2017 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street is set to sizzle with Rs 5,000 cr worth of IPOs likely in June

Dalal Street is likely to see a line-up of IPOs this month with at least four companies –Tejas Networks, Central Depositary Services, Eris Lifesciences, and Au Small Finance Bank – reportedly looking to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore in all through initial issues.

Moneycontrol News

Bengaluru-based Tejas Networks, a telecom equipment manufacturer with investments from private equity players Goldman Sachs, and Intel Capital, among others, is said to be planning to raise Rs 800 crore in the week starting June 12, sources told the Mint today.

Sanjay Nayak, Chief Executive Officer of Tejas Networks’, is expected to offload some of his holding in the company through the issue along with a few other existing shareholders like Cascade Capital Management Mauritius, Intel Capital, and Frontline.

Au Small Finance Bank is expected to raise Rs 2,000 crore via IPO. The bank, which figured as one of the 10 entities to be granted the small finance bank licence in 2015, plans to launch the IPO toward the month-end. It will be a pure offer for sale through which existing investors International Finance Corp., Warburg Pincus and Chryscapital will partially exit.

Another Rs 2,000-crore IPO in June is being planned by Ahmedabad-based pharma company Eris Lifesciences.

CDSL, which plans Rs 400-crore IPO, will see an offer for sale from investors BSE, which holds 50 percent stake, and others like State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and The Calcutta Stock Exchange which together hold 65.65 percent stake in CDSL.

So far this year, eight companies raised nearly Rs 6,336 crore via initial public offerings. This compares to Rs 26,494 crore raised by 26 companies last year.

