CDSL raises Rs 154 crore from anchor investors

Central Depository Services CDSL) today raised Rs 154.07 crore from 15 anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) that opens on June 19.

As many as 1.03 crore equity shares have been issued to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority – Behave, FIL Investments (Mauritius) Ltd, Goldman Sachs India Ltd, SBI Magnum Tax Gain Scheme, DSP Blackrock Equity Savings Fund and other anchor investors. These shares have been allotted at a price of Rs 149 apiece.

The price band for the share sale has been fixed at Rs 145-149.

As per a filing by CDSL to the exchanges, the securities depository firm has raised Rs 154.07 crore by allocating 1.03 equity shares to 15 anchor investors.

Through the offer, which closes on June 21, CDSL's promoter and leading stock exchange BSE plans to sell 3.51 crore shares.

The book running lead managers to the offer are Haitong Securities India Pvt Ltd, IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Ltd and YES Securities (India) Ltd.

CDSL is the second largest depository in the country.