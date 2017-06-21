CDSL IPO receives overwhelming response, oversubscribed 84 times

Moneycontrol News

The initial public offering of Central Depository Services (CDSL) has received tremendous response from all types of investors, with getting more than Rs 31,000 crore worth of bids against issue size of Rs 369.9 crore (excluding anchor investors' portion).

The Rs 524-crore issue has oversubscribed 84.29 times on final day, as per data available with exchange at 14:45 hours IST.

It has received bids for more than 209 crore equity shares against issue size of 2.48 crore shares.

CDSL, the second largest depository in the country, on Friday raised Rs 154.07 crore from 15 anchor investors at a higher end of price band of Rs 145-149.

The book running lead managers to the offer are Haitong Securities India, IDBI Capital Markets and Securities and YES Securities (India).

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar