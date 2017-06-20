CDSL IPO oversubscribed 7.55 times on Day 2

The initial public offering (IPO) of Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) was oversubscribed 7.55 times on the second day of bidding today, helped by strong investor response.

The IPO, to raise Rs 524 crore, received bids for 18,75,67,500 shares against the total issue size of 2,48,27,046 shares, data available with the NSE till 1915 hours showed.

The category reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was oversubscribed 6.54 times, non institutional investors 3.36 times and retail investors 10.32 times.

CDSL on Friday raised Rs 154.07 crore from 15 anchor investors.

The price band for the share sale has been fixed at Rs 145-149.

Through the offer, which closes tomorrow, CDSL's promoter and leading stock exchange BSE plans to sell 3.51 crore shares.

The book running lead managers to the offer are Haitong Securities India Pvt Ltd, IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Ltd and YES Securities (India) Ltd.

CDSL is the second largest depository in the country.