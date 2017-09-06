App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Sep 06, 2017 03:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Capacit'e Infraprojects' Rs 400 cr IPO to open on September 13

The issue, with a price band of Rs 245-Rs 250 per equity share, will close on September 15.

Capacit'e Infraprojects' Rs 400 cr IPO to open on September 13

Engineering firm Capacit'e Infraprojects' Rs 400 crore initial public offer (IPO) will be launched on September 13.

The issue, with a price band of Rs 245-Rs 250 per equity share, will close on September 15.

"We plan to utilise the proceeds of the issue for funding working capital requirements, purchasing of capital assets and general corporate purposes," company's director Rohit Katyal told reporters here today.

The company, which is focused on construction of residential, commercial and institutional buildings, had reported a turnover of Rs 1,157 crore in financial year 2017.

"We will continue to focus on the housing sector, especially on the back of growing demand in the segment. Initiatives like focus on affordable housing, RERA, easing FDI norms and interest rates coming down has driven the housing sector," he said.

The company's order book as on May 31, 2017 stands at Rs 4,600 crore with projects across metros like the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the NCR, Patna, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi and Vijaywada.

"Developing mass housing and educational and healthcare institutions and projects awarded by the public sector would be our key focus areas of grwoth. We will continue to expand in the metros where we are currently operating," Katyal added.

tags #Capacit'e Infraprojects #IPO #IPO-Upcoming

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited. Network 18 Sites

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.