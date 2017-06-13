Capacit'e Infraprojects receives SEBI approval for IPO

Moneycontrol News

Mumbai-based Capacit'e Infraprojects has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its proposed initial public offering.

The construction company had filed its draft red herring prospectus for an IPO on April 17, 2017.

The company plans to raise 400 crore through its fresh issue.

As per company's DRHP, the IPO proceeds will be utilised for funding working capital requirements, funding purchase of capital assets and for general corporate purposes.

Axis Capital, IIFL Holdings, and Vivro Financial Services are the book running lead managers to the issue while Karvy Computershare Private Limited is the registrar.